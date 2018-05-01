Watch the brand new trailer for 'Ant-Man and The Wasp' and see villain Ghost in action

The brand new trailer for Ant-Man and The Wasp has landed.

Paul Rudd returns as Scott Lang and Evangeline Lily as Hope van Dyne, who is set to take over her mother’s mantle as The Wasp.

Looks like we’re going to get a lot more of Giant Man in this sequel after Scott introduced him in Captain America: Civil War.

Ant-Man and the Wasp first trailer More

They’ll be facing Hannah John Kamen’s Ghost (originally a male character in the Marvel Comics) who has the ability to travel through the Quantum Realm and therefore do cool things like walk through walls or jump through cars, as depicted in the trailer.

The introduction of the Quantum Realm in such a pivotal way makes it clear that Michelle Pfieffer’s Janet van Dyne (AKA the original Wasp) is likely going to be found using Ghost’s technology.

Michael Douglas is back as Hank Pym, Michael Pena as Luis and Judy Greer as Maggie Lang while Walton Goggins and Laurence Fishburne join the cast as Sonny Burch and Goliath, respectively.

Ghost is played by Hannah John-Kamen in Ant-Man and The Wasp More

Ant-Man and The Wasp is set between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War, where Scott is now under house arrest after making a deal with the government.

If you remember at the end of Civil War, Captain America broke him, Hawkeye, Falcon, and Wanda out of The Raft.

Now back home, Scott is trying to balance his personal life as a father with his responsibilities as Ant-Man, when Hope and Hank present him with a new mission and a new crime-fighting partner to boot.

Ant-Man and The Wasp is in UK cinemas on August 3

