How to watch Game of Thrones season 8: channel and start times for the UK and US

It's been two years since Jon Snow trended on Twitter, but at last, the Long Night is almost over. On April 15, Game of Thrones returns to Sky Atlantic with its eighth and final season. With nine weeks to go, and schedules already cleared, here's everything you need to know for this year's most anticipated cultural event.

What time does Game of Thrones air in the US?

Fans in America can tune into each episode on HBO at 9pm Eastern time.

So when can I watch it in the UK?

At the rather uncivilized hour of 2am on April 15, the episode will be simulcast in the UK. It being Sunday, you'd be better off going to bed at a normal time, staying well clear of Twitter (and any mad friends who, armed with Pro Plus and RedBull, barely slept a wink), and waiting for Monday evening, when the episode runs again at 9pm.

How can I watch in the UK?

On Sky Atlantic and NOW TV. So if you haven't already got one of these TV packages, it's time to sign up (or invite yourself round to a friend's for dinner. Whether they actually watch the series is irrelevant, just come armed with a good bottle of red.)

To freshen up your memory in the interim, or re-live your favourite scene (in which your favourite characters haven't yet been gruesomely butchered), you can watch every episode from season one to season seven on NOW TV with a two week free Entertainment Pass trial.

Or, simply read a review of each episode, from Winter Is Coming to The Dragon and the Wolf.

How many episodes are there to watch?

For fans who seethed with anger at the last series' measly seven episodes (down from the customary ten), series eight delivers yet another blow. The shortest series yet, there will be only six episodes. On the plus side, each episode will be up to 80 minutes long, with HBO CEO Richard Plepler saying every episode feels cinematic.

Watch the latest Game of Thrones trailer:

HBO released their first official trailer, titled Crypts of Winterfell, in January, prompting every Game of Thrones subreddit to erupt in a frenzy of fan theories. The clip, one minute and thirty seconds long, shows Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) and Arya Stark (Masie Williams) in the crypt beneath their ancestral home, while the late Catelyn Stark discusses the important issue of lineage.

On March 5, Sky released their latest Game of Thrones season 8 trailer. It hints that Arya Stark may face her death in the forthcoming final series - find out exactly what the trailer means for season 8.

Is there a Game of Thrones prequel?

For a large number of fans, life simply doesn't have purpose without Game of Thrones. So what to do when it comes to an end, other than Cos Play and creating your own forum? (Please don't.)

Thankfully, HBO know where the money is, and a spin-off show is on the horizon.

HBO have confirmed there is more to come from the world of Westeros, as they plan to work on a prequel series based on George R.R. Martin's A Song of Ice and Fire book series. But with no confirmed director or cast, it's hard to tell exactly when, or what, HBO have got lined up. Although HBO head of programming Casey Bloys recently told fans: "You’re not going to see anything air anytime close to the season eight finale".

Let the countdown begin.

Watch season 8 of Game of Thrones through NOW TV with a free 14 day trial of their Sky Entertainment pass