Watch Kit Harington finally get his own dragon in movie crossover

Not many people know this, but Kit Harington actually auditioned alongside How To Train Your Dragon's Toothless back in 2010.

The pair were reading for an 'untiled fantasy TV drama', which we can only assume came to nothing.

Anyway, you can now watch the lost audition tape and get even more excited about How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

The third and final instalment of DreamWorks' animated series will see Hiccup come up against a new enemy, one that wants to wipe out all of the dragons. Hiccup realises that the only way to protect the winged creatures is to get them back to their hidden world (hence the title, see).

However, matters become complicated when Toothless comes across a potential mating partner.

The film's most recent trailer hints that there will be plenty of heartbreak for fans who've grown attached to Hiccup and Toothless, especially as it looks like the two of them will be pulled apart at some stage – and with this being the very last movie in the franchise, perhaps they'll say goodbye for good.

All the major cast members are scheduled to return, including Jay Baruchel as Hiccup, Cate Blanchett as Valka and America Ferrera as Astrid Hofferson. There's also the addition of F. Murray Abraham as new villain Grimmel.

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is scheduled for release on March 1, 2019. And for no reason connecting to Kit Harington, we thought we'd say that Game of Thrones season 8 airs in April 2019.



