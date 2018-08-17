What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer this wekeend

The Missing, Disenchantment and Gotham are all available to stream this weekend.

Need some viewing inspiration this weekend? We’re here to help. Here’s our round-up of the very best Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer shows and movies now available to stream…

Netflix

Disenchantment

Disenchantment (Netflix)

The Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s highly anticipated Netflix series is finally here. Disenchantment is set in a Game of Thrones like universe and centres around the characters adventures of teenage princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. With a feminist slant, this adult-themed series should come as a welcomed treat for The Simpsons and Futurama fans.

20th Century Women

Movie '20th Century Women' is now available to stream on Netflix.

2016 comedy-drama 20th Century Women is now available to stream on Netflix. Starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning and Billy Crudup, the movie is set in 1979 in Santa Barbara, California USA.

Bening stars as a single mother who enlists the help of two young women to help tame her rebellious teenage son. Nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, 20th Century Women also boasts an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Gotham

Gotham series three (REX/Shutterstock)

New episodes of Gotham series four are now available to stream on Netflix. The series stars The OC’s Ben McKenzie as James Gordon and is based on various Batman characters from the original DC Comics.

Long before he was commissioner, rookie cop James Gordon takes on Gotham City crime and corruption to avenge the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents.

Amazon Prime

Animal Kingdom

The cast of Animal Kingdom (Amazon)

Series three of Animal Kingdom is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. This American drama series follows the misadventures of a 17-year-old boy Joshua, who following the death of his mother moves in with his estranged family members. As the series unravels, Joshua discovers that his newfound family members are actually part of a violent criminal underworld.

Insidious Chapter 3

Insidious Chapter 3 (REX/Shutterstock).

Now available to stream, Insidious Chapter 3 guarantees major scares. When teenager Quinn becomes convinced her late mother is attempting to contact her, she ropes in reluctant psychic Elise to help. As Elise attempts to make contact, she is thrown into a twisted supernatural world dominated by an evil demon.

Remember Me

Remember Me cast (PA Images).

