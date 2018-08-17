What to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer this wekeend

Need some viewing inspiration this weekend? We’re here to help. Here’s our round-up of the very best Netflix, Amazon Prime and BBC iPlayer shows and movies now available to stream…
Netflix
Disenchantment
The Simpsons creator Matt Groening’s highly anticipated Netflix series is finally here. Disenchantment is set in a Game of Thrones like universe and centres around the characters adventures of teenage princess Bean, her elf companion Elfo, and her personal demon Luci. With a feminist slant, this adult-themed series should come as a welcomed treat for The Simpsons and Futurama fans.
20th Century Women
2016 comedy-drama 20th Century Women is now available to stream on Netflix. Starring Annette Bening, Greta Gerwig, Elle Fanning and Billy Crudup, the movie is set in 1979 in Santa Barbara, California USA.
Bening stars as a single mother who enlists the help of two young women to help tame her rebellious teenage son. Nominated for two Golden Globe Awards, 20th Century Women also boasts an 88% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.
Gotham
New episodes of Gotham series four are now available to stream on Netflix. The series stars The OC’s Ben McKenzie as James Gordon and is based on various Batman characters from the original DC Comics.
Long before he was commissioner, rookie cop James Gordon takes on Gotham City crime and corruption to avenge the murder of Bruce Wayne’s parents.
Amazon Prime
Animal Kingdom
Series three of Animal Kingdom is now available to stream on Amazon Prime. This American drama series follows the misadventures of a 17-year-old boy Joshua, who following the death of his mother moves in with his estranged family members. As the series unravels, Joshua discovers that his newfound family members are actually part of a violent criminal underworld.
Insidious Chapter 3
Now available to stream, Insidious Chapter 3 guarantees major scares. When teenager Quinn becomes convinced her late mother is attempting to contact her, she ropes in reluctant psychic Elise to help. As Elise attempts to make contact, she is thrown into a twisted supernatural world dominated by an evil demon.
Remember Me
Robert Pattinson’s hit 2010 Remember Me is worth a watch, as not only does it have a shocking twist but it also features a supporting role from Meghan Markle. A romantic drama, Pattinson stars as Tyler, who finds romance with Ally (Emilie de Ravin) while overcoming a family tragedy. Pierce Brosnan stars as Tyler’s father, and the pair navigate a complicated and strained relationship throughout the film.
BBC iPlayer
Keeping Faith
Six episodes of water-cooler BBC drama Keeping Faith are available to stream on BBC iPlayer. The Welsh set mystery drama starring Eve Myles is about a woman’s plight when her husband mysteriously disappears.
Great British Menu
The feel-good chef competition series continues. Each episode top British chefs compete for the chance to cook at a prestigious banquet.
Oceans
All of BBC classic 2008 nature documentary Oceans is available to stream on BBC iPlayer. In this visually breathtaking series, a team of four marine experts voyage across the globe to explore the oceans.
Read more
All you need to know about Netflix Disenchantment
First look: Robin Wright in final House of Cards series
Why Insatiable is Netflix most tasteless series ever