What to watch on NOW TV while you're waiting for the next episode of 'Game of Thrones'

Veep, Westworld and Kidding will all have something for ‘Thrones’ fans (credit: HBO)

If you’re anything like us, you’ve just set up a NOW TV account, mostly to watch season 8 of Game Of Thrones. But, as it turns out, there’s plenty of other shows on there for you to watch.

Obviously they don’t all (none) have as many ‘t**s and dragons’ as Thrones, but there’s still plenty of reasons to recommend the following.

Succession

‘Westworld’ has plenty of appeal for ‘Thrones’ fans (credit: HBO) More

Well, this one does have the excessive nudity you get from Thrones, as well as the ultra-violence. No dragons yet, but there’s every possibility they’ll come eventually.

That’s because Westworld revolves around a set of fantasy theme parks, starting with the titular Westworld (which allows guests to live the cowboy life), and going to different parks in season 2 (which we won’t spoil here).

Season three could easily end up featuring ‘FantasyWorld,’ as the story of a robot uprising continues.

The Wire

Dominic West and Wendell Pierce as Jimmy McNulty and Bunk Moreland in HBO’s The Wire. (HBO) More

One of the best things about Thrones is the way each character contains shades of good and evil within them. Characters you hate in season one end up being your favourite by season three, and vice versa.

But when Jaime Lannister was just a glint in HBO’s eye, they were already running The Wire, which explores criminal law from both sides of the legal fence. And with the most likeable character a violent stick-up man named Omar, there’s plenty of moral ambiguity for Thrones fans to enjoy.

Deadwood

There’s still time to enjoy Deadwood before the movie comes out (credit: HBO) More

Speaking of moral ambiguity, Deadwood takes fans and throws them face down in the mud of the old west, and expects them to survive. Like Thrones, the show’s about civilization struggling to form in the middle of violent chaos. Unlike Thrones, it only lasted for three seasons – so it’s easy to binge.

And we’d advise you do that sooner rather than later – if only to join in the fun when the Deadwood movie is released on May 31.

Barry

‘Barry’ combines dark humour with violent scenes (HBO) More

If you enjoy Thrones’ dark humour, then Barry is your new favourite show. The bizarre story of a hitman who decides he wants to be an actor (think Leon meets The Disaster Artist), Barry stars Bill Hader (who also co-created the series, writing and directing several episodes) as the eponymous hitman.

