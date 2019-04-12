'Star Wars 9' trailer and title expected today: How to watch the live reveal

By the end of today, we’ll know the actual name of the final instalment of the Skywalker saga, and we’ll have seen the first teaser trailer. It’s all very exciting.

They’ll both be revealed during Star Wars Celebration’s Star Wars Episode IX panel, which starts at 5pm UK time, and runs until 6pm.

If you want to stay on top of every single moment of the panel, there’s a couple of ways to watch.

The best way to watch it from the UK is on Star Wars Show Live stream, which is available on StarWars.com and the official Star Wars YouTube channel, or via the Facebook live stream below.

For iPhone and Android users, there is also a Star Wars Celebration app you can download to keep up to date.

But what can we expect from the panel? Well, it’s arguably the most important event in Star Wars history (no pressure, guys).

That’s because the relationship between fans and the franchise is at its lowest ebb since the prequels (possibly lower, as even the prequels have been compared favourably to The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi recently, thanks to several nostalgic reappraisals of that trilogy).

So, JJ Abrams, Kathy Kennedy and the rest of the Star Wars gang are going to have to really knock this panel out of the park to get people excited about Episode IX. Which means you should expect a lot of heavy fan service during the panel.

As for our predictions, we’re prepared to go out on a limb with Yoda on our back, and predict the word ‘Skywalker’ will appear in the title. Audiences aren’t aware enough of the fact this is the final film in the Skywalker Saga yet.

It feels impossible, but today wrapped photography on Episode IX. There is no adequate way to thank this truly magical crew and cast. I’m forever indebted to you all. pic.twitter.com/138AprtFuZ — JJ Abrams (@jjabrams) February 15, 2019





Despite his tweets to the contrary, we predict Mark Hamill will be on the panel – and we’ll get a glimpse at his force ghost in the trailer.

Talking about that trailer, we’re willing to bet our Millennium Falcon on there being a cameo from a prequel actor – either Hayden Christensen or Ewan McGregor – at the very end. Let’s just say we’ve had a force vision about it.

Finally, we’ll almost certainly see the behind the scenes featurette that was screened for Disney shareholders recently.

Star Wars: Episode IX (we can’t believe we won’t ever have to write that again!) will be released on 19 December in the UK.



