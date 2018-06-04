Watch Tom Cruise perform dangerous halo jump stunt for 'Mission: Impossible - Fallout'

Tom Cruise’s insurance bill must be the highest of any Hollywood star with the number of stunts he performs on a regular basis.

One of which can be seen in a new behind-the-scenes featurette showing exactly how they captured a halo jump for Mission: Impossible – Fallout.

This skydiving feat is often depicted in movies but rarely actually completed by the star but of course, this is Tom Cruise we’re talking about so he obviously wasn’t going to let a double take his place.

The halo jump is a manoeuvre developed by the United Stars Air Force during the Sixties as a means of dropping military personnel across enemy lines undetected so it’s no surprise that Ethan Hunt would do it.

According to the video, Cruise performed the stunt several times and each time within a three-minute window at sunset so they could capture the right lighting for the cameraman Craig O’Brien.

His name is Craig O’Brien. He’d never shot narrative film before this sequence. He quite literally learned on the fly. https://t.co/byDx1pJM2O — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) June 3, 2018





According to the film’s director, Christopher McQuarrie, that was the first time O’Brien had shot “narrative film” and “he quite literally learned on the fly.”

Skydivers normally jump from around 13,000 feet but halo jumpers need rigorous training before doing the manoeuvre which usually occurs between 15,000 and 35,000 feet (around five miles up).

Cruise was at risk of suffering from the bends, hypoxia or even having his head explode from the light that was attached inside his helmet.

The helmet is lit from the inside, which is tricky when said helmet is filled with pure oxygen. One spark and that’s picture wrap on Mr. Cruise. The testing phase was incredibly rigorous. https://t.co/KFhARRSH3t — Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) June 3, 2018





“The helmet is lit from the inside, which is tricky when said helmet is filled with pure oxygen,” the director said. “One spark and that’s picture wrap on Mr. Cruise. The testing phase was incredibly rigorous.”

Cruise had previously injured himself while shooting the new movie during a stunt which sees him jumping from one roof to another. The actor fractured bones in his foot but continued on in the scene which is used in the final edit of the film.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout is in cinemas on July 26, 2018.

READ MORE

Letitia Wright came up with one of the best lines in ‘Black Panther’

‘Solo’ is ‘Star Wars’ first failure

Is Billy Dee Williams training for a ‘Star Wars: Episode 9’ return?