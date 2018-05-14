Watch Zac Efron and Hugh Jackman rehearse in 'The Greatest Showman' BTS video (exclusive)

The Greatest Showman earned a new lease of life after its debut at Christmas, bringing audiences in after hearing the film’s array of award-winning songs.

These songs were penned by La La Land writers Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, and performed with vigour by stars Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron and Zendaya.

Jackman takes the lead as P.T. Barnum, an entrepreneur who sets up a circus full of society’s outcast to popular acclaim. Efron plays Phillip Carlyle, a playwright who becomes Barnum’s partner and the actor discusses his time on the film in this exclusive clip above.

Michael Gracey, the film’s director, also discusses getting Zac on board pretty early on. Jackman speaks warmly about his co-star too and you can see the pair rehearsing key set pieces from the movie.

Yahoo Movies spoke to both Zac and his co-star Zendaya about the film and you can find the interviews below.

The Greatest Showman is out on Blu-ray, 4K Ultra HD and DVD now

