Watching Ryan Reynolds (and the 'Deadpool 2' cast) watch his singing unicorn video is today's priceless meta moment

Last year, reigning Spider-Man Tom Holland handily won the superhero musical sweepstakes with his epic Rihanna tribute on Lip Sync Battle. Flash forward to 2018, and another costumed avenger (er, X-Man) has emerged to challenge his supremacy … and you can bet your bottom dollar that it’s Ryan Reynolds. Over the weekend, the Deadpool 2 star made a surprise appearance on the Korean game show King of Masked Singer, belting out Little Orphan Annie’s signature song, “Tomorrow,” from behind a unicorn mask. When Reynolds and the rest of the film’s cast turned up at the AOL Build studios on Monday, he was ambushed with footage of that scene-stealing performance and the fast-talking “Merc With a Mouth” was temporarily silenced … by laughter. (Watch above.)

Korean audiences weren’t the first to hear Reynolds do his best Annie Warbucks impression, though. The actor previously rehearsed the song for none other than his frequent foil, Hugh Jackman, in a hilarious viral video from April. But that performance was a mere warm-up: Reynolds brought down the house in his second rendition of “Tomorrow,” and, watching from the Build studios, his Deadpool 2 co-stars couldn’t help but be impressed. Josh Brolin — who plays time-traveling mutant Cable in the sequel (and has a particular affinity for the song in the film) — appears particularly jazzed, repeatedly nudging Reynolds while the clip plays out. Memo to Fox and Marvel: Make sure this duo gets a duet in Deadpool 3.

Deadpool 2 blasts into theaters on Friday.

