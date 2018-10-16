Watchmen HBO TV series gets a mysterious first look

From Digital Spy

HBO is under a lot of pressure to pull off its new Watchmen adaptation, especially after the polarising 2009 movie.





Well, its first look has now been unveiled, and it seems promising.

The series' official Instagram has posted a mysterious picture of a police officer clad in a bright yellow balaclava. The moving picture is captioned with the iconic line: "Who Watches The Watchmen?"









The HBO series was greenlit for a full series back in August, with Lost's Damon Lindelof acting as showrunner.

The cast for Watchmen is pretty immense too, with (deep breath) Adelaide Clemens, Adelynn Spoon, Andrew Howard, Don Johnson, Dylan Schombing, Frances Fisher, Jacob Ming-Trent, Jeremy Irons, Lily Rose Smith, Regina King, Louis Gossett Jr, Sara Vickers, Tim Blake Nelson, Tom Mison and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II all starring.

Lindelof previously opened up about the direction the show will take, explaining: "We have no desire to 'adapt' the 12 issues created 30 years ago.

"Those issues are sacred ground and they will not be retread nor recreated nor reproduced nor rebooted... they will, however, be remixed. Because the bass lines in those familiar tracks are just too good and we'd be fools not to sample them.

"It must be contemporary... The tone will be fresh and nasty and electric and absurd... Some of the characters will be unknown."

Watchmen is set to premiere on HBO in 2019.

