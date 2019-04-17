What Was That Weapon Arya Asked Gendry to Make in the ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Premiere?

The Game of Thrones season-eight premiere brought many long-awaited reunions. Jon Snow (Kit Harington) reunited with Sansa (Sophie Turner), Arya (Maisie Williams) and Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). Cersei (Lena Headey) and Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek) rekindled their strange romance and Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen) saved his sister Yara (Gemma Whelan). But those weren’t the only homecomings that sparked our interest. Arya and her long-lost friend Gendry (Joe Dempsie) also saw each other for the first time since season two.

The lady turned assassin and the blacksmith have been friends since they were young and both running around with the Night’s Watch. He’s an unacknowledged bastard son of former King Robert Baratheon and she’s a cold-blooded killer out for revenge. Due to their strong bond (and was that flirtation we saw?), it makes sense that Arya would approach him with a secret request once he arrives in Winterfell.

We get a glimpse of a drawing she has that features what appears to be a detachable spear with a dragonglass blade that’s ideal for close-range killings. It’s unlike anything we’ve ever seen and that also appears to be the case for Gendry. It’s possible that Arya used a tool like this during her time in the Faceless Men, an organization that had very creative ways of killing enemies. Her kill list is also getting shorter, and more personal, so perhaps she wants this weapon so she can cross people off her list eye to eye.

However, since the blade is forged from dragonglass, it’s possible she just wants something cool and shiny to use against the Night King, White Walkers and wights when the Battle of Winterfell arrives. Or, hey, maybe it’s Lightbringer and she’s the “Prince(ss) That Was Promised.”

At this point, anything could happen.

RELATED: Have We Had the ‘GoT’ ‘Prince That Was Promised’ Prophecy Wrong All Along?