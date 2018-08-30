Wesley Snipes addresses Blade on-set behaviour rumours

From Digital Spy

Wesley Snipes has finally addressed those rumours of bad behaviour on the set of Blade: Trinity.





The 2004 movie was seen as somewhat inferior to its two predecessors, and was further dogged by talk around Snipes' alleged behaviour on set.

Reports suggested that he clashed frequently with director David S Goyer to the point where he would communicate with post-it notes, and would refuse to talk to his co-stars and stay in his trailer.

However, he has hit back at many of the rumours, claiming to VICE that myths that he stayed in his trailer were "false".

He also hit back at co-star Patton Oswalt's claims that he stayed in character during the shoot, saying: "Once again, I'll say to you, sir, look at the source of information. I didn't know Patton Oswalt was a method actor. Would he know the difference?"

As for the post-it notes rumour, Snipes explained: "That may have happened. I wouldn't say it was frequent. Because our whole crew was banished to another side of the island of production.

Photo credit: Christopher Polk/NBC Universal - Getty Images More

"The only way we could sometimes get messages, since we didn't have the radio, was to get it there by courier or pigeon sometimes."

Snipes also opened-up about his relationship with Goyer, saying of whether he has talked to him since the movie: "I think we talked sometimes, somehow, somewhere. I don't fault him. I don't fault anybody. That's just what it was, man.

"Nobody thought that the Blade stuff was gonna pop off in the first place. It was an anomaly. All of it was an anomaly. It just happens over time. Nobody knows who was the one who struck gold, but everybody claims it. So, he did what he had to do.

Photo credit: Snap Stills More