Wesley Snipes wants you to stop sending him Blade memes

Every actor's greatest fear is being so well-known for a single role that the rest of their work is overlooked. Their second biggest fear is being so well-known for one role that it turns into a timeless meme.

And Wesley Snipes is here to let you know that while he's happy to be remembered as Blade, you don't need to send him the below meme - HE'S SEENT IT.





For everyone that sends me this photo 300 times a day ... I SEENT IT!!! I SEENT IT! I SEENT IT! 😂 pic.twitter.com/u7vumefgO9 - WS (@wesleysnipes) June 4, 2018





Snipes, who gave us some of the most nuanced B-list comedy work of the late '80s and early '90s, hopped on Twitter to let y'all know that the whole meme about using Blade to open up a box that says "Do not use blade to open" is nothing new. And then he followed it up with a meme of his own, à la Craig Robinson in Pineapple Express.

Essentially, the man would like you to let him live. Every time you use your Blade DVD to open a box, you run the risk of scratching that bad boy up and then what half-vampire hunter horror movie are you going to watch? NOT BLADE.

Meanwhile, Snipes has been busy promoting his book Talon of God, working on some direct-to-video movies, and cultivating a surprisingly strong Twitter presence.

At the end of the day, if we're going to send Snipes a meme, let's work on some new material: perhaps something from Major League or White Men Can't Jump. You guys, White Men Can't Jump was so good. Let's do better, for Wesley.

