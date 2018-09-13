‘Westworld’: Aaron Paul Joins HBO Sci-Fi Series For Season 3

EXCLUSIVE: HBO’s sprawling sci-fi drama series Westworld is getting a major new cast addition. Former The Path and Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul is joining the recently ordered third season of the series.

The producers are being tight-lipped on the character but I hear Paul will be a series regular.

Created for television by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, based on Michael Crichton’s 1973 movie, the sci-fi thriller is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin.

Paul is a series regular on Apple’s upcoming drama Are You Sleeping? It is an anthology series, so most of the cast, including Paul, have one-year deals for the Season 1 story arc.

Paul is a three-time Emmy winner for his co-starring role as Jesse Pinkman on AMC’s Breaking Bad. He most recently headlined Hulu’s The Path. He is repped by United Talent Agency.

Westworld, from Warner Bros. TV, J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot and Nolan and Joy’s Kilter Films, received 21 Emmy nominations for its second season, winning three Creative Arts Emmys.

RelatedFall Premiere Dates For New & Returning Series: 2018 Edition

Related stories

HBO Boards 'His Dark Materials' BBC Series Based On Philip Pullman's Books

'Queen Of The World': HBO Acquires Elizabeth II Documentary & Sets Premiere Date

AT&T Boss Randall Stephenson: HBO Is "The Tiffany" And Netflix Is "The Walmart" Of Subscription Video