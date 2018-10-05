Whatever happened to George Lucas' live-action 'Star Wars' TV show?

Concept art for Star Wars 1313 , the cancelled Star Wars game that is believed to have inherited many elements from Star Wars: Underworld (LucasArts)

Announced by George Lucas in 2005, Star Wars: Underworld was going to be a television series exploring previously-unseen parts of the galaxy far, far away.

Thirteen years later, all that’s left are dozens of scripts and reams of concept art apparently sitting somewhere in a Disney vault. So what happened to the predecessor to Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian?

“The greasy, seemy underbelly of ‘Star Wars’”, “’Deadwood’ in space”, stories of bounty hunters and an Emperor Palpatine being screwed over by a female gangster he was in love with…

The motley team trying to save the galaxy in ‘Rogue One’ – Credit: OutNow More

If that sounds entertaining – N.B. Rogue One began as an idea for an episode – then you’re not the only one, as talk of Lucas’ live action Star Wars show kept fans’ hopes alive for a long time after 2005’s Revenge of the Sith apparently wrapped up the saga for good.



Despite millions spent on development and the hiring of writers as celebrated as Battlestar Galactica reboot creator Ronald D. Moore, it seems it never came to fruition. The idea now lives on in Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian, but lets take a look back at what could have been.

Development

With Revenge of the Sith about to be released and no other Star Wars product on any kind of slate, Underworld seems to have initially come about partly to keep the on-screen saga going.

Lando Calrissian and Han Solo – Credit: Lucasfilm More

“A lot of the issues from the films are connected, but you won’t necessarily see a lot of the people that are connected,” Lucas explained at the time. Still, while our favourite heroes may not have been directly involved, the creatives clearly realised the world of scoundrels personified by characters like Han Solo and Lando offered a lot more scope for expansion week-in-week-out

By 2007, six writers from around the world were hired, including the aforementioned Moore, current Doctor Who showrunner Chris Chibnall and Life on Mars co-creator Matthew Graham.

Together, they worked on producing 50 scripts – given the direction to be no-holds-barred and written as if money was no object – apparently concentrating on characters within the Coruscant gangster world.

Producer Rick McCallum called it some of the “most provocative, the most bold and daring material that we’ve ever done.”

The Emperor – Credit: Starwars.com More

Chief amongst it, a genuinely surprising and affecting arc for ultimate villain Emperor Palpatine, according to video game director Cory Balrog.

“I was allowed to go up to the ranch and read the scripts,” he told Venture Beat. “It was the most mind-blowing thing I’d ever experienced. I cared about the Emperor. They made the Emperor a sympathetic figure who was wronged by this f***ing heartless woman. She’s this hardcore gangster and she just totally destroyed him as a person. I almost cried while reading this.”

No actors were hired, but by 2010 after years of inactivity the project seemed to be on hold. While McCallum suggested they were planning to shoot in the Czech Republic on a budget of £3 million per episode, Lucas admitted to Movieweb in 2011, “We are looking for a different technology that we can use, that will make it economically feasible to shoot the show.”

Story Continues