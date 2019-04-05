What’s going on with ‘Black Panther 2’? Chadwick Boseman has the perfect response

Chadwick Boseman knows exactly when to say when asked about Black Panther 2

The huge success of Black Panther means that a follow-up to the blockbuster is inevitable.

There’s just one problem: Chadwick Boseman’s titular superhero turned into dust at the end of Avengers: Infinity War. While we wait to see exactly how Marvel will resurrect the Wakanda icon in Endgame, Boseman is using his death in the film as the perfect response to any Black Panther 2 questions.

That’s exactly what he did earlier this week at Cinemacon, where he was bombarded with questions regarding Black Panther 2. “I’m dead! I disintegrated! I was snapped! Why are you even asking about this??,” was Boseman’s incredulous response to all these queries, according to Fandango’s Erik Davis.

But while Boseman’s comments are perfect, at some point he is going to have to talk about Black Panther 2, as the character and franchise are set to be the cornerstone of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a long, long time to come.

Not only was Black Panther released to hugely impressive reviews back in February, 2018, but it went on to gross $1.347 billion at the box office, and became the first Marvel film to earn a Best Picture Oscar nomination.

Chadwick Boseman as T’Challa. More

Boseman has already signed a multi-picture deal to portray T’Challa and there have even been rumours that Michael B Jordan will reprise his role as Killmonger, despite the fact he died at the end of the first film.

Key to Black Panther’s success was co-writer and director Ryan Coogler, so it was a relief when he signed up to helm a sequel in October, 2018, while Marvel president Kevin Feige has insisted that “there are many, may stories to tell” and that they have “a pretty solid direction on where we want to head with the second one.”

That’s as soon as they have figured out how to bring him back to life in Avengers: Endgame, which is released on April 25.