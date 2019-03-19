'The White Crow' director Ralph Fiennes on learning ballet, Russian, and staying on for the next Bond

There are similarities to be made between English acting royalty Ralph Fiennes and Kenneth Branagh. Both are classically trained, and both have turned their hands to directing, yet while the latter had dipped his toes into franchise film-making with Thor, Jack Ryan, and Artemis Fowl the former plans to steer well clear.

Fiennes explained to Yahoo Movies UK why this is, when discussing his third film from behind the lens – following 2012’s Coriolanus and 2014’s The Invisible Woman – The White Crow; a biopic of Russian ballet dancer Rudolph Nureyev, which is a tale far more akin to Fiennes’ directorial sensibilities.

“I don’t want to work for an entity who insists I have so and so in a role, and other stuff like that. That doesn’t appeal to me,” Fiennes declared. At odds somewhat with his acting choices, as he’s soon to revisit the role of M in the James Bond franchise, a role he also admits he’d be keen to continue on even after Daniel Craig departs the series.

He talks about the challenges in directing Oleg Ivenko (Nureyev) in his acting debut, and admits there is another story of Nureyev’s life to be told, following the criticisms aimed at the film for not delving into the protagonist’s homosexuality. Though also says if there is a sequel, it’s not for him to tell it.

Yahoo Movies UK: Despite being quite a moving and profound tale, at its core, the film is a celebration of art and the unwavering pursuit of artistic expression. How much of an inspiration was Nureyev for you when making this? To have a central character who gave everything to his craft, does that filter through into the cast and crew?

Ralph Fiennes: Yes, it does. I think the reason I came to the film was not because of a love of ballet, but because there was something about the story of the young Nureyev, a student, who exemplified a devotion to art and the possibilities of us the audience having a transformative experience.

We know what it’s like when we sit in front of a screen and watch a film, or go to a play, or even read a book, where our whole inner life is changed, and we’re moved and provoked into another awareness. There are so many appalling things that mankind has done, but one of the better things is this ability to create stuff that enriches our human spirit. In the discipline of being an artist is the road to giving audiences, or the receiver I suppose, that experience of transformation.

I guess I, as an actor, I live to be part of that experience. Even as an audience member I go to the cinema or the theatre because I want to have something happen to me. Somehow when I read this story I felt there was something in this, a parable, a little definition of the drive to make art, which I think is a vital food for the human soul, not some airy fairy little thing you do before dinner, it’s a vital thing that keeps us coherent and keeps us on the better side of things.

On the set, interestingly I felt, and I can’t talk for other people, that Nureyev’s determination and discipline to work himself against the odds helped me. The shooting of this was very tough and often I thought that I cannot wimp out here, because Rudolph wouldn’t, so I have got to keep driving through and finish the scene, there’s no time to think, or for a few hours of rest, you just have to keep going, and the effect of that permeates everyone.

I think David’s script pulled people to the project, they loved the script and they loved what it was about, so we had a lot of heads of departments and actors just giving themselves because we’re all dreamers dreaming that we will help you have this transforming experience, and also the film is about someone who is not giving any quarter to themselves, they are driving themselves to the limit.

