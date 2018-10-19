Who’s the deadliest horror movie icon?

As Halloween is around the corner (and as Halloween is out today), we’ve thrown on our spooky Sherlock Holmes gear (look, it exists, okay?) to gather together all the clues that’ll finally solve the mystery of who’s the greatest horror icon of all time.

To do it, we’re comparing the most important elements (from cinematic releases only – VOD doesn’t count) – kills, length of franchise, kills per movie and overall box office, to find out who’s the king of the villains.

We’re off to investigate, but don’t worry, we’ll be right baaaaack…

Ghostface – Scream

Okay, so technically Ghostface is many different people in one mask, but we couldn’t write this list without including the most iconic ’90s slasher, could we?

But if someone calls you up on the landline and asks you how many people Ghostface has killed, maybe don’t use this list as a guide, just in case they gut you on a technicality.

Kill count – 17

Length of franchise – 4

Kills per movie – 4.2

Box office – $331,734,067

Candyman – Candyman

The vengeful spirit of a murdered (freed) slave, Candyman uses his hook to kill anyone stupid enough to say is name five times in front of a mirror. And, as it happens, a lot of people really are that stupid!

Impressive, especially as Candyman is the smallest franchise on this list (just three movies) and he’s still got an impressive kill count. Let’s see where he places after Jordan Peele’s upcoming remake.

Kill count – 22

Length of franchise – 3

Kills per movie – 7.3

Box office – $39,471,013

Freddy Krueger – A Nightmare On Elm Street

A murdered child killer turned demonic teen slasher, who pursues his targets in their dreams, Freddy went from sinister to wisecracker over the course of his film series, without ever letting up his murderous rampage.

But, while Krueger might be nasty, but he’s not as successful as we were expecting. We blame insomnia.

Kill count – 42

Length of franchise – 9

Kills per movie – 4.6

Box office – $370,495,086

Norman Bates – Psycho

Spooky hotel owner / killer crossdresser Norman Bates only wants to impress his mother. Let’s hope she doesn’t see his placement on this list…

Kill count – 22

Length of franchise – 4

Kills per movie – 5.5

Box office – $102,662,736

