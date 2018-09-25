Who's played Batman's nemesis the Joker over the years?

He’s Batman’s most iconic villain and a staple of the DC comic books. But while the Joker has made several memorable screen appearances thanks to Heath Ledger and Jack Nicholson, they’re not the only ones to bring the Clown Prince of Crime to our screens.

Sure, there are plenty of big names, such as Cesar Romero the classic ‘60s TV Joker, Jared Leto in Suicide Squad, and even Joaquin Phoenix is getting in on the act in 2019, but there are also quite a few you might not expect.

Brent Spiner? Michael Emerson? Yes, they’ve both leant their voices to animated versions of the Joker.

