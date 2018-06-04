‘Widows’ First Trailer: Steve McQueen and Viola Davis Pull Off a Heist for the Ages

Steve McQueen is known for tackling challenging subject matter in his movies, be it the Irish hunger strike (“Hunger”), sex addiction (“Shame”), or American slavery (“12 Years A Slave”), but he’s lightening things up somewhat for his fourth feature, “Widows.” Based on the first trailer below, the heist thriller looks like it has the potential to be McQueen’s biggest commercial hit to date.

Read More:‘Widows’: Steve McQueen’s Female-Led Crime Thriller Launches First Trailer at CinemaCon

“Widows,” co-written by McQueen and “Gone Girl” author Gillian Flynn, stars Viola Davis, Michelle Rodriguez, Elizabeth Debicki, and Cynthia Erivo as four women who decide to finish the heist that killed their four husbands. McQueen has assembled an impressive ensemble cast for the film, including Liam Neeson, Colin Farrell, Carrie Coon, Daniel Kaluuya, and Andre Holland.

While “Widows” will no doubt get a box office boost from its cast, especially with Davis front and center, the film is also notable for being McQueen’s first theatrical release since “12 Years A Slave.” The slavery drama won best picture at the 2014 Oscars.

20th Century Fox will release “Widows” in theaters November 16. Watch the first official trailer below.

Sign Up:Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.

Related stories

'Suspiria' First Trailer: Luca Guadagnino Unleashes a Hellish Nightmare on Dakota Johnson

'City of Lies' Trailer: Johnny Depp Hunts for the Truth Behind the Death of Notorious B.I.G.

'Bohemian Rhapsody' First Trailer: Rami Malek Becomes a Rock God in Freddie Mercury Drama