Rose-Lynn Harlan, played by BAFTA Rising Star nominee Jessie Buckley (Beast), is bursting with raw talent, charisma and cheek. Fresh out of jail and with two young kids, all she wants is to get out of Glasgow and make it as a country singer in Nashville.

MyMovies, clip, 2019, Comedy, Drama, Tom Harper, Jessie Buckley, Julie Walters, Sophie Okonedo