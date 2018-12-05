Will Ferrell's 'Elf' returns to the Official Film Chart Top 10

Christmas fever has well and truly hit the Official Film Chart this week as Will Ferrell’s Elf has returned to the Top 10, fifteen years after it was first released.

The festive favourite, directed by Jon Favreau, was eighth highest-selling film of the last seven days, based on combined physical and digital sales.

A boxset of Mamma Mia! and sequel Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again was another new entry in the chart, coming in number five, while Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and the Wasp was the highest new entry coming in at number three on digital downloads alone.

Watch the video above for the full Official Film Chart Top 10 and get an exclusive sneak peek behind the scenes of Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 2 to see how the action sequel’s fight scenes were put together.

The chart, published every Wednesday, ranks the biggest selling films on disc and download for each week. It is the product of a partnership between the Official Charts Company, the British Association for Screen Entertainment and incorporates data from retailer members of the Entertainment Retailers Association.

Anyone wishing to buy any of the titles featured in the chart can do so via FindAnyFilm.com. The full Top 40 chart can be viewed on OfficialCharts.com.

The Official Film Chart counts movie downloads from services including Amazon, iTunes, Sky Store, Virgin Media Store, Rakuten TV, Talk Talk TV, as well as 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD disc sales from all high street and online retailers.

