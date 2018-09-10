Will Smith expresses frustration with studio at the 'Bad Boys 3' situation

Will Smith has frankly had it up to here with the whole Bad Boys 3 business.

The off-again, on-again, off-again action sequel was supposed to be start filming earlier this year, but it seems that cameras are yet to roll.

And Will clearly feels like he’s banging his head against a brick wall. And other things.

Posting a video to Twitter, and one that must have taken a wee bit of putting together, he calls out the Sony studio by name too.





Word emerged about Bad Boys 3 – which was being titled Bad Boys For Life – way back in 2013, when a script began circulating, and word of Jerry Bruckheimer, producer of the original movies, getting involved.

Then in 2015, a release date of February, 2017, was even floated, with The Grey helmsman Joe Carnahan in the director’s chair.

That sailed past, rescheduled to November 2018, Carnahan exited, and then it was rescheduled again to January, 2020.

Though now that too could be in jeopardy, judging by Smith’s frustration.

Perhaps don’t hold your breath.

According to rumours, the plot would involve Martin Lawrence’s Marcus now working as a private detective, and Smith’s Mike Lowery ploughing full speed into a mid-life crisis, exacerbated by being teamed with a new, younger partner.

But their past comes back to haunt them, as an Albanian gangster puts a bounty on the old pals for killing his brother.

The first two movies did decent – if not stellar – business in 1995 and 2003, making around $400 million, and remain affectionately regarded among action movie fans.

