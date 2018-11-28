Will Smith shares how he salvaged his relationship with son Trey

By Raechal Leone Shewfelt

Will Smith is one happy dad.

The father of three — a son, Trey, 26, from his marriage to Sheree Fletcher, and his two kids with Jada Pinkett Smith, 20-year-old son Jaden and daughter, Willow, 18 — shared on Facebook that he and his older son had a moment of bonding during their recent trip to Abu Dhabi.

In the video, the actor said Trey told his dad that he was his best friend. The moment was made all the more special because they have not always had an easy relationship.

“It has not always been like this between Trey & I,” the actor wrote as the caption. “We STRUGGLED FOR YEARS after my Divorce from his Mother. He felt betrayed & abandoned. It is a Wild Blessing to recover & restore a Loving Relationship with My Beautiful Son!”

Back in May, Pinkett Smith had Fletcher as a guest on her show, Red Table Talk, and both women spoke about the efforts they had made to make their modern family work. Pinkett Smith noted that she and Smith began dating before his divorce was finalised in 1995.

“We had a lot of family meetings. We did a lot of things together. Even if we weren’t both there mentally, we had the same intention and the same need for harmony,” Pinkett Smith said. “Coming from the families we came from and the traumas we had, we wanted the kids to be good. All three of us wanted that. We all had that intention.”

Will Smith was teary-eyed as he spoke about the moment with Trey, his co-star in the 1998 video for “Just the Two of Us.”

The comments were just as sweet.

“Bro I bet that was one of the best moments of your life right there I see it in your eyes,” one fan wrote. “Ain’t no shame in that! That’s love bro that’s what I always wanted but never really got that type of love out of my father but ill tell you what I’m about to be a dad my girlfriends due in late February I hope to have a relationship with my kid like you do yours bro.”

Another shared, “I had a similar moment with my daughter last summer. Watching this had me in tears. She’s hating me right now for my divorcing her Mom. Like really hating me. This gave me a lot of hope. Thanks. I really needed this.” Someone else added, “I can tell the tears were there, I love you and your family your loyalty to each other reminds me of my family..”

“You are a good man Will Smith,” someone else chimed in saying. “My husband is estranged from his daughter and it eats him alive — no matter how he tries to connect he hits a brick wall. Heart breaking for me to witness. I’m going to show him this to give him hope.”

