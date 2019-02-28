Will Smith won't be returning as Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad 2'

It was fun while it lasted, but it appears that Will Smith’s tenure as Deadshot is over.

Variety reports that the Fresh Prince star won’t be returning for the sequel to 2016’s Suicide Squad, in which he played the DC Comics marksman.

According to the industry magazine, scheduling had become an issue, and that his departure from the role was made ‘on amicable terms’.

Read more: What Suicide Squad can learn from Guardians of the Galaxy

Though he’d not been confirmed for the sequel, it was thought that Warner Bros were keen to keep hold of the first movie’s stars, including Margot Robbie, who played Harley Quinn.

It’s not yet known if Jared Leto will be returning to reprise his role of The Joker either, but with director James Gunn now lined up to direct, it’s likely that he won’t be, the pair having clashed online in the past.

Read more: Margot Robbie unveils new look Harley Quinn

The first movie, though critically panned, made a sturdy $746 million for the studio, making a sequel the obvious move.

Gunn, who was fired from Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies last year after offensive tweets re-emerged online, will be on board to write the screenplay too.

It’s slated for a release in August, 2021.



