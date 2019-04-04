Will Smith's 'nightmare fuel' blue genie in 'Aladdin' splits critics

The first look at Will Smith’s blue genie in Aladdin was met with not a little mockery when it was revealed in February.

Then, when the full trailer for Guy Ritchie’s re-imagining of the classic Disney cartoon arrived, the prognosis improved slightly. Smith wasn’t blue throughout, and maybe everything was going to be OK.

But it could be that we’re back to where we started, after initial footage was shown to an audience at CinemaCon in Las Vegas.

Critics seem pretty split after the being treated to Smith’s interpretation of the classic Friend Like Me musical number, made famous by Robin Williams in the original, and where the genie and Aladdin first get acquainted.

Let’s just say it involves beat box…

ALADDIN. Looks. SO. BAD. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 3, 2019





Based on the Disney #CinemaCon footage of "Aladdin" musical comedy does not come naturally to Guy Ritchie. — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) April 3, 2019





And after they showed the footage — Steven Zeitchik (@ZeitchikWaPo) April 3, 2019





New look at ALADDIN includes full performance of "Friend Like Me" (including Will Smith briefly beat-boxing). I'm going to be honest: it is pure nightmare fuel. It just looks … unnatural. The #CinemaCon audience liked it, though. Wishful thinking, I guess. — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 3, 2019





We just saw the full “Never Had a Friend Like Me” sequence from ALADDIN and I don’t really know how to describe it except to say that it was a LOT. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 3, 2019





That said, some appreciated the number’s energy, and noted how much better it now looks having been given some additional VFX work.

Wow the updated #Aladdin footage from CinemaCon is so much stronger than the earlier BTS stuff. Proves that post and VFX is everything on live-action adaptations. Had more personality than effects-heavy "Be Our Guest" number, which was flat, in hindsight. — Matt Donnelly (@MattDonnelly) April 3, 2019





The “Never Had A Friend Like Me” sequence was just shown from #Aladdin, which looked good. I am there for Will Smith’s Genie. #cinemacon — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) April 3, 2019





Unfortunately, the footage dropped on the same day as another iconic Disney remake, Jon Favreau’s retooled take on The Lion King, which appears to have dumbfounded all who bore witness to it.

In a good way.

The clip we just saw of THE LION KING gives a look at the flawless CGI. I mean, if all looks real. #CinemaCon — Jason Guerrasio (@JasonGuerrasio) April 3, 2019





Disney shows "everything the light touches" scene from #LionKing at #CinemaCon. Extraordinary effects. The way the grass waves in the wind, the fur on the lion's mane, a shimmering spider's web. So realistic. This is going to make so much $. — Brent Lang (@BrentALang) April 3, 2019





Extended clip of Jon Favreau's THE LION KING is as beautiful as ALADDIN is garish. I still firmly believe there is no reason for this film to exist, but it will surely make twenty billion dollars. #CinemaCon — Barry Hertz (@HertzBarry) April 3, 2019





THE LION KING. Looks. SO. GOOD. — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) April 3, 2019





Aladdin lands on May 22, with The Lion King arriving on July 19.



