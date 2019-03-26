William Sadler to return as the Grim Reaper in 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

Another Bill & Ted star is returning for the third film.

William Sadler will be donning a black hood and scythe again as he is set to reprise his role as the Grim Reaper in Bill & Ted Face the Music.

Sadler appeared in the second movie in the comedy franchise, Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, where the titular heroes – played by Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves – had to beat him in a competition in order to escape hell after being murdered by their robot doppelgangers.

For those who have been asking, @Wm_Sadler will totally be reprising his role! pic.twitter.com/jPDZyseotu — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 25, 2019





Winter and Reeves announced that filming for the third film would begin this summer with Galaxy Quest’s Dean Parisot directing a script penned by original screenwriters Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon.

Here’s the official synopsis:

Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William “Bill” S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore “Ted” Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.

The film’s distribution will be handled in the US by MGM under their Orion Pictures label with international distribution rights believed to be determined at this year’s Cannes Film Festival.

Plans for a third film in the franchise have been ongoing for several years with Solomon confirming in January 2018 that a script had been completed

“We have a script that we really are proud of, that we worked very hard on, that we’ve done many iterations of—and we did it on spec, meaning we spent years working on it because we wanted to get it right, creatively,” he told Digital Spy.

“This is not, ‘Hey lets all cash-in on the Bill & Ted thing for money’—this is the opposite. This is, ‘We love these characters, they’ve been with us for our whole lives’—Chris and me, and Alex and Keanu—and we wanted to visit them again as middle-aged men. We thought it would be really fun, and funny, and sweet.”

Bill & Ted Face the Music is scheduled for a release on August 21, 2020.