You could win a cameo in 'Toy Story 4'

Fancy starring alongside Tom Hanks in Toy Story 4? A lucky fan could win the chance to lend their voice to the upcoming Toy Story film as part of the Comic Relief fundraising campaign.

For Red Nose Day 2019 a fan of the franchise will be given the chance to be heard in a cameo role in Toy Story 4.

Pixar Animation Studios is working with BBC Radio 2 to raise funds for Comic Relief, which supports children in the poorest communities in the UK and worldwide.

The winner of the Toy Story prize draw will be brought to London to record their voiceover, which will then be incorporated into the new film for its release in the UK.

Entries close at 6pm on Red Nose Day, Friday March 15.

Start your vocal warm ups now, as you could be starring alongside Tom Hanks in Toy Story 4.

Toy Story 4 is the fourth full-length film in the computer-generated franchise which began in 1995, with follow-up films in 1999 and 2010.

The new film is said to hinge around a road trip for main character Woody and the other toys. It is due for release in UK cinemas on 21 June.

Information on how to enter the prize draw is available on the BBC Radio 2 website.



