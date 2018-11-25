'The Witchfinders' recap: a spooky slice of 'Doctor Who' folk horror

The eighth episode of Doctor Who S11 has landed. Here’s everything you need to know about ‘The Witchfinders’:

What’s it about? In 17th century Lancashire, the Doctor and friends encounter witch trials, King James I and an “alien mud invasion”. Clearly, things are about to get messy.

Verdict: Sometimes it’s hard to be a woman – and never more so than in Lancashire in the early 1600s, where 10 women were tried and executed for witchcraft in the area surrounding Pendle Hill.

As a result, ‘The Witchfinders’ is the first Doctor Who story of the Jodie Whittaker era that’s forced to confront the Doctor’s recent change of gender head on. “Honestly, if I was still a bloke, I could get on with the job, and not have to waste time defending myself,” she says at one point. (“Tell us about it,” mutters half the audience.)

That said, it isn’t designed to serve as a clunking allegory for some of the more… unreconstructed opinions that surrounded Whittaker’s casting last year. (I don’t think even the below-the-line commenters on Mail Online went so far as to actually say “burn the witch”… Did they?) Rather, it’s a richly atmospheric slice of folk horror from writer Joy Wilkinson and director Sallie Apprahamian – only the second such all-female team in the show’s 55-year history, incidentally.

Wilkinson cracks through an awful lot of story in a short space of time, without ever feeling too frantic or hurried, and takes care to leaven the darker, more grisly aspects of the script with plenty of Team TARDIS’s trademark zingers.

Like all this year’s stories, it also looks incredible: leaden skies and ribbons of dank fog lie low over the Lancashire hills, skeletal trees rise up from blasted heaths and even the sporadic low winter sun fails to add much warmth or cheer to the landscape. TV people often talk about “the grade” – the bit of post-production where the pictures are rendered in certain tones – and the work colourist Gareth Spensley has done here is stunning. If you hear anyone talking about 50 shades of grey in this episode, believe me it’s nothing to do with the Doctor being tied up with ropes (though that happens as well).

Alan Cumming as King James I in Doctor Who: The Witchfinders (BBC) More

Into this gloomy, fearful land of sickness and blighted crops, Alan Cumming’s King James I brings a splash of colour, and more than a dash of panto. A preening, strutting peacock of a monarch, his entrance stops just short of bursting out of a cake, and Cumming is obviously enjoying himself enormously (a little too much, perhaps?). “I rather like the drama,” he purrs at one point. You don’t say.

The King is quick to dismiss the Doctor as a “wee lassie”, while taking a shine to Ryan (“my Nubian prince”), and appoints Graham his Witchfinder General, presumably because it gives Bradley Walsh the chance to wear a funny hat.

Cumming isn’t the only star booking, though, and Siobhan Finneran is reliably brilliant, bringing a real messianic fervour to the role of landowner and enthusiastic witch-dunker Becka Savage.

It’s a demanding script for Jodie Whittaker, this one: alongside all the expository heavy lifting, she’s landed with a fairly hefty amount of earnest, slightly theatre-in-education speechifying – including telling the King of England “You want to know the secrets of existence? Start with the mysteries of the heart.” This has been a running theme of this year’s series, and I can’t help thinking it might be a blessing to dial down some of the more Wonder Years stuff and remember that, with the Doctor, what’s left unsaid can be just as powerful.

That aside, there’s much to relish in Wilkinson’s dialogue: I particularly enjoyed the application of modern management jargon (special measures, flat team structure) to the business of Jacobean witchfinding. In fact she had me at “mud tendril”.

Story Continues