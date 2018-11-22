Woah: Keanu Reeves has a role in 'Toy Story 4'

Keanu Reeves is in Toy Story 4, Tim Allen has revealed.

Allen, who voices Buzz Lightyear in the Pixar franchise, told Jimmy Fallon “Keanu Reeves has got a great part in [Toy Story 4].”

“Little inside story, even [Keanu] said, the wonderful guy that he is, ‘This sounds too much like Buzz Lightyear’. And his character does have an edge to that. And so the guy said ‘we’ve calmed him down a little bit’.”

Talking on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on 21 November to promote his show Last Man Standing, the 65-year-old star added that Reeves’ character is a toy, but a very small one.

“His toy is only that big,” Allen explained, holding his forefinger and thumb about an inch apart. “And I said, ‘Well, Buzz aint that big.’ Of course, Woody’s bigger, because it’s Tom Hanks, you know?”

Tim Allen was on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Last Man Standing

He also reaffirmed Hanks’ recent quotes about the ending of Toy Story 4 being incredibly emotional to record.

“The last scene of that movie… I couldn’t even get through it,” the actor shared, “and I thought there was pages after it. I read it, and I had to turn around from looking at each other in the studio, it was so emotional. It’s a ‘Scarlett, I don’t give a damn’ moment.”

Allen is of course paraphrasing the final line of the 1939 historical epic Gone With The Wind. The actual line, spoken by Clark Gable’s Rhett Butler to Vivien Leigh’s Scarlett O’Hara, is “Frankly, my dear, I don’t give a damn”, and it’s considered one of the most iconic lines in cinema history.

In 2005, the American Film Institute voted it the most iconic movie quote of all time.

No pressure then Toy Story 4.

The fourth Toy Story film, coming to cinemas on 21 June 2019, picks up the story of Woody and Buzz after the events of Toy Story 3, and will see the beloved characters going on a road trip, meeting new characters along the way.

So far, the only new voices confirmed by Disney are Forky – voiced by Tony Hale – and Duck & Bunny, voiced by US comic double act Key and Peele.

Watch the first teaser trailer below.





