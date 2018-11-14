'Wonder Park': First full-length UK trailer

Iconic British voice talent Tom Baker (Boomer) and YouTube sensations Joe Sugg and Caspar Lee (Gus & Cooper) join the stellar Hollywood cast of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick, John Oliver, Mila Kunis, Norbert Leo Butz and Brianna Denski for the UK and Irish release of Wonder Park. Wonder Park tells the story of a magnificent amusement park where the imagination of a wildly creative girl named June comes alive.

Wonder Park is released in UK cinemas April 2019