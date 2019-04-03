'Wonder Woman 1984' footage sees a 'full power' Diana in action

Hanna Flint
Contributor
Wonder Woman 1984 footage screened at CinemaCon

Wonder Woman 1984 was among the DC titles to be presented at CinemaCon and Warner Bros didn’t let guests down with the footage.

The studio showed scenes from the Wonder Woman sequel, featuring Gal Gadot as the titular hero, at the height of her superpowered status.

Diana is seen with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) who was believed to have been killed at the end of the first film but it looks like someone managed to go back in time to save him as well as bring the spy forward 66 years to 1984.

Or there’s the theory that Steve has been resurrected and rumours that Pedro Pascal’s character Maxwell Lord will play a part in it.


The pair are seen walking by monuments in Washington and later Wonder Woman is seen taking down some bad guys with her Lasso of Truth in a shipping mall.

Kristen Wiig is also seen for the first time as new nemesis Cheetah, AKA Barbara Minerva, a British archaeologist who, after locating the lost city of Urzkartaga and stumbling into an ancient ritual, becomes the host of their Cheetah goddess.


The film, directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with David Callaham, is also said to be more vibrant than Diana’s first outing during World War I as well as the wider DC Extended Universe aesthetic initiated by Zack Snyder.

“This is a story we are very excited about,” Patty Jenkins said in a clip. “Diana is now in her full powers.”


Wonder Woman was DC’s first standalone female-led adventure and grossed over $820 million worldwide at the box office.

Oakley Bull, Kelvin Yu, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright will also appear in Wonder Woman 1984, expected for release on June 5, 2020.