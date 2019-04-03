'Wonder Woman 1984' footage sees a 'full power' Diana in action

Wonder Woman 1984 was among the DC titles to be presented at CinemaCon and Warner Bros didn’t let guests down with the footage.

The studio showed scenes from the Wonder Woman sequel, featuring Gal Gadot as the titular hero, at the height of her superpowered status.

Diana is seen with Steve Trevor (Chris Pine) who was believed to have been killed at the end of the first film but it looks like someone managed to go back in time to save him as well as bring the spy forward 66 years to 1984.

Or there’s the theory that Steve has been resurrected and rumours that Pedro Pascal’s character Maxwell Lord will play a part in it.

Upcoming DC sizzle reel showing WONDER WOMAN 1984 footage. WW and Chris Pine on a romantic walk by the Washington monument, WW whooping much ass in a mall. Looks big, bright and great. — Scott Wampler™ @ CinemaCon (@ScottWamplerBMD) April 2, 2019





The pair are seen walking by monuments in Washington and later Wonder Woman is seen taking down some bad guys with her Lasso of Truth in a shipping mall.

Kristen Wiig is also seen for the first time as new nemesis Cheetah, AKA Barbara Minerva, a British archaeologist who, after locating the lost city of Urzkartaga and stumbling into an ancient ritual, becomes the host of their Cheetah goddess.

First Wonder Woman 1984 footage showed at #CinemaCon shows Diana kicking ass in a mall, on a walk with Steve next to the Washington Monument, and teases of Cheetah. “Looks big, bright, and great.” #WW84 pic.twitter.com/pMTyiAnFZy — Wonder Woman News (@WonderWoman84HQ) April 2, 2019





The film, directed by Patty Jenkins from a script she co-wrote with David Callaham, is also said to be more vibrant than Diana’s first outing during World War I as well as the wider DC Extended Universe aesthetic initiated by Zack Snyder.

“This is a story we are very excited about,” Patty Jenkins said in a clip. “Diana is now in her full powers.”

Newest poster of Wonder Woman 1984 released today in #CinemaCon, where’s the excitement?! 🙌🏻 #WW84 pic.twitter.com/O4wHRU03zz — Gal Gadot [𝘗𝘢𝘳𝘰𝘥𝘺] (@CIassyQueen) April 3, 2019





Wonder Woman was DC’s first standalone female-led adventure and grossed over $820 million worldwide at the box office.

Oakley Bull, Kelvin Yu, Connie Nielsen and Robin Wright will also appear in Wonder Woman 1984, expected for release on June 5, 2020.



