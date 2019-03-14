Wonder Woman 1984 is not actually a sequel

From Digital Spy

Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman may be returning for a second solo film, but that doesn't necessarily mean it's a sequel.

In fact, according to Wonder Woman 1984's producer, director Patty Jenkins is determined that the second film following Diana Prince's adventures not be seen as a sequel at all.

So, we guess that explains the Chris Pine returning thing.

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Speaking to Vulture, producer Charles Roven – who has also worked on many other Worlds of DC films, including Justice League and Wonder Woman – revealed that Patty sees the Wonder Woman follow-up as the "next iteration" of the character more than anything else.

"She was just determined that this movie should be the next iteration of Wonder Woman but not a sequel," he explained.

"And she’s definitely delivering on that. It's a completely different time frame and you'll get a sense of what Diana-slash–Wonder Woman had been doing in the intervening years. But it's a completely different story that we’re telling.

"Even though it'll have a lot of the same emotional things, a lot of humour, a lot of brave action. Tugs at the heartstrings as well."

Photo credit: Warner Bros. More

Shortly after news of the second film was confirmed back in 2017, Patty teased that Wonder Woman 2 would be a "totally different" story, while earlier this year she promised that Chris Pine's return makes "perfect sense".

"It's all incredibly important to the story," she said. "It makes perfect sense, that's all I can say."

Wonder Woman 1984 wrapped filming just before Christmas, with star Gal Gadot marking the milestone with a post honouring Patty, as well as the cast and crew, and adding that "words cannot describe" the experience of making the film.

"This journey was so demanding and challenging but we all came and did our very best every take, every day, putting our all out there and I’m so proud... Thank you universe for this opportunity," she said.

Along with Gadot and Pine, the film will feature former Game of Thrones and Narcos star Pedro Pascal, as well as Kristen Wiig playing the film's villain Cheetah.

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released on June 5, 2020.

Want up-to-the-minute entertainment news and features? Just hit 'Like' on our Digital Spy Facebook page and 'Follow' on our @digitalspy Instagram and Twitter account.



('You Might Also Like',)