Wonder Woman 2 bringing back character in flashback

Patty Jenkins' forthcoming superhero sequel Wonder Woman 1984will bring back Amazonian warriors Antiope and Queen Hippolyta for a flashback scene.

Portrayed by House of Cards' Robin Wright in the first movie, Antiope actually died during the German invasion sequence, but Net-A-Porter has now confirmed that she'll be filming on the sequel's Spanish set.

Connie Nielsen's Hippolyta, who also made an appearance during last year's Justice League, will reportedly feature in the flashback sequence too.

It's been known for some time that Chris Pine's (currently deceased) Steve Trevor will be making a surprise return in Wonder Woman 1984, so this marks another kick in the teeth for the Grim Reaper.

Kristen Wiig is on board for the sequel playing Barbara Minerva, aka the villainess Cheetah. We've previously been given our first look at that character, but her true form is being kept under wraps whilst the film gets shot.

Elsewhere, the returning Wright recently discussed the situation surrounding House of Cards' sixth and final season, following the accusations against Kevin Spacey.

"[It came] very, very close [to being axed]," she revealed. "Because of the climate at that time. The air was thick, you know. Harvey Weinstein... People were [saying], 'We have to shut everything down or otherwise it will look like we are glorifying and honouring this thing that's dirty.'

"[House of Cards] is not dirty... I believed we should finish. I believed we should honour our commitment. [To] the people that loved the show, also. Why quit?"

Wonder Woman 1984 will be released in US and UK cinemas on November 1, 2019 and House of Cards returns to Netflix on Friday, November 2, 2018.

