Woody Allen says he 'wouldn't bet his life' on Ronan Farrow being his son

Woody Allen has said that while he believes Ronan Farrow to be his son, he also has his doubts.

The subject of Farrow’s parentage has been much speculated upon over the years, with rumours that his father is actually Frank Sinatra, to whom his mother Mia Farrow was married to for two years in the 1960s.

The question came up during an interview with Allen and his wife Soon-Yi Previn for New York Magazine.

“In my opinion, he’s my child,” Allen said.

“I think he is, but I wouldn’t bet my life on it. I paid for child support for him for his whole childhood, and I don’t think that’s very fair if he’s not mine.

“Also, she represented herself as a faithful person, and she certainly wasn’t. Whether she actually became pregnant in an affair she had.”

Mia Farrow herself has in the past given non-committal answers to the same question, and when asked by Vanity Fair in 2013 whether Sinatra was Ronan’s father, she reportedly said ‘possibly’.

Allen’s remarks came as part of the same interview in which his wife, who is Mia Farrow’s adopted daughter, accused her of abusive behaviour while growing up.

Mia Farrow has long accused Allen of molesting their daughter Dylan when she was seven-years-old.

