Woody Allen's teen daughter defends him on Facebook

Woody Allen‘s daughter Bechet Dumaine Allen is shutting down accusations against her father.

The 19-year-old daughter of Allen and wife Soon-Yi Previn spoke out after Moses Farrow, whom Bechet referred to as her uncle, defended the filmmaker in an essay last week. In his piece, Moses alleged that his estranged sister, Dylan Farrow, lied about being molested by Allen as a child. Moses charged that his mother, Mia Farrow, was mentally and physically abusive to him and his siblings.

Bechet, who has largely avoided the spotlight, said she felt compelled to publicly take her father’s side too. While she didn’t mention Dylan by name, she did share Moses’s piece.

“I never wanted to involve myself in the social media debates involving my father, but there comes a point when I realize that I can either continue pretending that none of this is going on, or stand up for him,” Bechet wrote on Facebook. “He has been nothing but supportive and loving, and now it is my turn to support him.”

She added, “I want to thank [Moses] for sharing his personal experiences so that people may begin to learn the truth about our family.”

Allen and Mia Farrow dated for more than a decade before they split in 1992, when she discovered that he was having an affair with her adopted adult daughter Soon-Yi Previn. During their custody fight over minors Moses, Dylan, and Ronan (then known as Satchel), Mia accused Woody of molesting Dylan. While the state prosecutor said there was probable cause for a trial, he said he didn’t want to put Dylan through the process. However, an investigation by Yale-New Haven Hospital found no evidence that sexual abuse had taken place. Woody has always maintained his innocence.

Other family members have taken sides too. Journalist Ronan Farrow, for instance, has long protected his sister. He did it again after Moses’s latest words on the subject.

All I’m going to say about efforts to deflect from my sister‘s allegations: pic.twitter.com/IRrj5fzMqV — Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) May 24, 2018

