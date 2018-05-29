Woody Harrelson confirms he's in Venom AND its sequel

Woody Harrelson has revealed that while he does make an appearance in new super-anti-hero movie Venom, it’s the movie’s sequel that looks like it’ll feature him in a more hefty role.

As such, the fans now reckon that they know who he’ll be playing.

Asked about his participation in Venom, Harrelson told Collider: “I’m in a little fraction of this movie, but I’ll be in the next one, you know?

“So I haven’t read that script, but anyways, just rolled the dice.”

It’s thought that this is an indication that he’ll be playing the insane villain Carnage in both movies, and will be introduced in the first, rather than taking up a lead role.

Carnage, aka Cletus Kasady (Credit: Marvel) More

Carnage is the alter ego of Cletus Kasady, a serial killer who merges with a symbiote during a prison break.

Where Carnage may come into the story is not yet known, however.

Tom Hardy is playing Brock/Venom in the upcoming movie, helmed by Ruben Fleischer, who directed Zombieland and 2013’s star-studded Gangster Squad.

It finds him stumbling upon the nefarious activities of the Life Foundation, led by Riz Ahmed’s Carlton Drake, who is working on dark symbiote experiments.

Initial reactions to the first trailer, unleashed in April, were not the most glowing, with fans picking up on all manner of minor irritations, from the pronunciation of ‘symbiote’ via dodgy expositional dialogue to Tom Hardy’s heavyweight accent.

It’s due out across the UK on October 5.

