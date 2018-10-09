‘World War Z’ Sequel Update: Producers Confirm David Fincher and Brad Pitt Will Kick Off Filming in Summer 2019

“World War Z” is finally gearing up to start production on the long-awaited sequel, or at least that’s the latest update provided by the film’s producers Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner. The producing duo confirmed to Variety on the “Beautiful Boy” red carpet that not only is David Fincher still attached to direct Brad Pitt in the film, but also cameras will start rolling in June 2019. The summer production most likely means the sequel is heading for a 2020 release.

Marc Forster directed the original “World War Z,” which Paramount Pictures released in theaters during summer 2013. The movie was based on Max Brooks’ 2006 novel of the same name and starred Brad Pitt as a former UN employee who travels the globe to find a cure to stop a massive zombie pandemic. Pitt is confirmed to reprise his role, but the jury is still out on whether or not other cast members like Mireille Enos will return for the sequel.

News broke about Fincher joining the sequel as director back in April 2017, but updates on the movie have been scarce. Fincher stepped in to replace J. A. Bayona on the sequel after he left to direct “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.”

As Collider notes, kicking off production on the new “World War Z” in June 2019 aligns with Fincher’s schedule, as he’s filming the second season of Netflix’s “Mindhunter” through the end of 2018 and will spend much of the first quarter of 2019 working on post-production. Pitt, meanwhile, is currently filming Quentin Tarantino’s “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” but has no new acting projects confirmed for 2019.

The “World War Z” sequel will reunite Fincher and Pitt after films such as “Fight Club” and “The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.” Listen to producers Gardner and Kleiner tease the movie in the video below.





