The worst movie plot holes of 2018

Venom – Running Riot

Venom director admits plot hole

Sometimes plot holes are so vast and obvious that some brave soul brings it up with the film’s director, at which point they’re usually dismissed or ignored.

Venom director Ruben Fleischer, however, was caught bang to rights when confronted with his own plot hole: how is it that the alien symbiote Riot, who must move regularly from host to host to survive, is content staying in the body of an old woman in Malaysia for six months while the film’s story continues elsewhere?

“That’s one of our logic bumps,” said Fleischer. “We had to have a passage of time in order to show Eddie’s downfall, and that was the one thing that doesn’t entirely track.” He’s admitting a flaw in his superhero movie – BURN HIM!

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – Indoraptor inconsistency

This is a T-Rex not an indoraptor FYI

Let’s not get bogged down in the minutiae of movies about genetic cloning and dino DNA, because any plot inconsistencies can be explained away by the scientific equivalent of ‘a wizard did it’. Better to focus on flaws in the movie’s screenplay, which posits genetic abomination the Indoraptor as the ultimate killing machine, capable of following human orders and hunting prey without mercy.

In reality, however, the Indoraptor is a terrible hunter – for example, it’s utterly incapable of locating even a single human being in an empty room if they’re hiding behind something, as per the movie’s museum showdown. Even with this movie’s laughably low dinosaur prices, if you’d forked out top dollar for one of these dino duffers, you’d ask for your money back.

Avengers: Infinity War – Give Thanos a hand

Doctor Strange could have done more More

Not to sound like a backseat Avenger, but we thought of a way Earth’s Mightiest Heroes could have definitely defeated Thanos without breaking a sweat.

The opening of the movie illustrates a power that we know Doctor Strange has – he can create portals to other parts of the universe, and if those portals happen to close around a body part, as with Cull Obsidian’s arm, then the owner of said body part can kiss it goodbye. Why, then, does Doctor Strange not try and close a portal around Thanos’s gauntleted hand, saving about an hour of drama and a few billion lives in the process?

Even if one of the Mad Titan’s crazy magic gemstones could have countered it, it’d still be worth a try, no? It’s odd that the movie itself establishes that possibility in Act 1 and never follows up on it in Act 3.

Halloween – Sequelitis

An actor dressed as the character of Michael Myers attends the Universal Pictures' 'Halloween' premiere at TCL Chinese Theatre on October 17

