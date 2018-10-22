Wreck-It Ralph 2 directors reveal Lucasfilm declined Star Wars joke about Kylo Ren

Wreck-It Ralph 2 is almost upon us, an entire year after Disney dropped the first footage of the sequel.

The animated follow-up will unite characters from the studio's many properties, including Star Wars, the Marvel Comics Universe and a large variety of its princess films. However, there was one joke involving a galaxy far, far away that was declined.

In the sequel, subtitled Ralph Breaks the Internet, Wreck-it Ralph (voiced by John C.Reilly) and Vannellope von Schweetz (Sarah Silverman) leave their arcade game home to travel into the world of multiplayer online gameplay. The original script included a joke about Star Wars character Kylo Ren - played by Adam Driver - that Lucasfilm didn't feel too comfortable with.

Directors Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, alongside head of story Josie Trinidad, told IGN: “At one point we had a joke about Kylo Ren being kind of a spoiled child. We went to Lucasfilm and said, here’s what we’re doing. And they said, well, we’d prefer that you don’t show him as a spoiled child. You know, he is our villain, and we’d prefer you don’t do that. So we were respectful of that.”

They described the rest of the film's cameos as “loving satire” expressing a desire to "honour" Disney's characters.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 is released in UK cinemas on 30 November, a whole four years after the first one topped the global box office. Jane Lynch, Gal Gadot and Taraji P. Henson round out the rest of the voice cast alongside Mandy Moore, Kristen Bell and Kelly Macdonald who will all reprise the princess characters they've voiced in Disney films before., such as Tangled and Frozen.