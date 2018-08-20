'Wreck-It Ralph 2' accused of 'whitewashing' Disney's Princess Tiana

Ben Arnold
Contributor
Wreck-It Ralph 2 (Credit: Disney)

While the abundance of Disney Princesses featuring in the new trailer for Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck It Ralph 2 was initially tremendously exciting, it’s now being taking to task for ‘white-washing’.

Disney fans have rounded on the clip, in particular the depiction of Princess Tiana, the hero from The Princess and the Frog.

Many have noted something of a transformation since her debut in 2009.


In the trailer for the Wreck-It Ralph sequel, she appears with Sarah Silverman’s character Vanellope von Schweetz, alongside the likes of Elsa from Frozen and Rapunzel from Tangled.

But fans have pointed out that she now appears to have newly ‘euro-centric’ features, lighter skin, different hair and a narrower nose than in the original movie.


It’s also been noted that Native American princess Pocahontas is also notably lighter of complexion.





Meanwhile, a clip of the Disney animators celebrating the completion of the movie is doing the rounds, showing an overwhelmingly white male staff.


And as such, people aren’t happy about it.


Disney, which will release the film in November, is yet to comment on the criticisms.

Read more
Black Panther will return in Avengers 4
Patrick Stewart in spat with Jeremy Corbyn
Sexy Beast prequel series in the works