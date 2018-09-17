X-Men: Dark Phoenix – Everything you need to know

From Digital Spy

20th Century Fox's X-Men movie series has already had a try at the classic 'Dark Phoenix Saga' and the result was the infamous trash-fire X-Men: The Last Stand.

But thanks to some timey-wimey trickery, they're getting a second bite of that cherry. Here's everything you need to know about the X-Men: Apocalypse sequel about an angry flaming bird that blows up planets.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix release date

Unlike the announcement-happy Disney and Warner Bros, Fox kept quiet on its X-Men/Marvel plans until recently. But now there is only one movie on the table for 2018 (there were three before The New Mutants was previously pushed back ten months).

Dark Phoenix – the fourth in the "next generation" series following First Class, Days of Future Past and Apocalypse – will follow Deadpool 2 (May 18). Originally tipped to arrive on November 2, 2018, it's been pushed back in a major 20th Century Fox release date reshuffle, and you'll now be able to see it from February 14, 2019.

That delay allowed for a reported three months of extensive reshoots to rework the ending of the movie.

X-Men: Dark Phoenix cast

Rumours that the core cast would be back have been confirmed, with James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and even Jennifer Lawrence (who didn't seem particularly into X-Men: Apocalypse but chose to come back to complete her character's story) reprising their roles as Charles Xavier, Magneto and Mystique.

Nicholas Hoult (Beast), Alexandra Shipp (Storm), Tye Sheridan (Cyclops) and Kodi Smit-McPhee (Nightcrawler) are all returning, as well as Game of Thrones' Sophie Turner as Jean Grey, around whom the whole story will revolve. The Originals' Summer Fontana will apparently play a younger version of Jean.









Jessica Chastain has been cast, too. She has shot down rumours that she is playing the alien Shi'ar empress, Lilandra Neramani, who has been billed as a villain in the film.

The latest reports bill her as an "otherworldly shapeshifter" called 'Smith', which sounds like a pseudonym if ever there was one. Whoever she is, she'll be getting an intense showdown with Turner if pictures from the set are anything to go by.

