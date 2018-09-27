Is this how the X-Men and Fantastic Four will join the MCU?

We love a good fan theory – especially when they provide a solid explanations for how our favourite comic-book characters could rejoin the MCU.

And one imaginative soul on Reddit has come up with a theory so strong, it almost counts as a spoiler.

Basically, Redditor PhobetorWorse believes that reversing Thanos’ snap will have a whole bunch of repercussions for the MCU, including bringing the mutant gene into the Marvel cinematic universe.

Oh, and it’ll pull the Fantastic Four into Iron Man’s world, too.

The F4 are introduced as scientists exploring the negative zone and ripped back to Earth forcefully through the Negative Zone (Reed and Sue theorised that humans could have randomly been “switched” to this zone like the real-life phase change) barrier–giving them abilities.

This is seen as the ultimate insult by a former colleague of Richards’. He was also in an accident that forever changed him, and instead of praise, his human rights violations came to light and he was forever thrown into darkness. That’s right baby, Mole Man is the villain this time. He brings to light an accident that Reed had “caused” as graduate student. This revelation paints doubt over his incredible abilities and instead neglect (Doom was the injured party. SEQUEL SET UP).

As for the X-Men, the snap could work in unison with what’s already been established in Age Of Ultron, according to PhobetorWorse.

Have the 1950/60s see the depths to which S.H.I.E.L.D (as of Winter Soldier) went to in order to create enhanced individuals. They created a dirty bomb that had no effect on those tested(think about real-life Carbon-14). It was abandoned. This was the origins of the work seen in Avengers 2 that created Scarlet Witch and Quicksilver. The difference being the bomb’s energy surged across the planet creating mutants out of developing fetuses in gestation-it unlocked a gene). Very few of these fetuses would develop abilities.

We see two familiar figures come together in college in the 1980s and use their gifts in similar ways to help others like them. The generation they were a part of had children, Millennials. These would be the modern mutants. After the snap? Another wave of energy would hit. This would cause mutant abilities to unlock in the genes to develop throughout this new generation. People in their 30s to people just hitting puberty. This new gene would be unlocked in future generations as well(meaning we can get Bishop).

You can even have one of those soldiers impacted by my aforementioned bomb be James ‘Logan’ Howlett. He was changed, and then turned into a weapon by S.H.I.E.LD. He isn’t as storied as the comics, but everything else can be adapted. Sabretooth too. Now, all of this commotion on a universal scale brings attention to Earth. This means the new Phrase 4 will deal with larger threats.

Sounds cool, right? One thing’s for sure – once Dark Phoenix is out of theatres, Marvel will be putting together their mutant plan as soon as possible. If they throw a faithful take on the Fantastic Four into the mix, we’ll be happier than Doctor Doom after an oil bath.





