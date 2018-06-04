Yes, that is 'Outlander' star Sam Heughan in 'The Spy Who Dumped Me' trailer

The Spy Who Loved Me stars Mila Kunis and Outlander’s Sam Heughan

Outlander fans will recognise Sam Heughan from his luscious red locks and the Scottish lilt of his accent but the actor has transformed for his new role in The Spy Who Dumped Me.

The actor stars opposite Mila Kunis in this action-comedy about two best friends who end up knee-deep in an international conspiracy because one of their exes happens to be a spy.

Kunis and Kate McKinnon play best friends Audrey (the dumpee) and Morgan, with Heughan starring as a British agent who works with them to save the world.

The Spy Who Dumped Me is Heughan’s first major movie role having starred in Starz series Outlander since 2014 as Jamie Fraser.

It also boasts a supporting cast including Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj and Ivanna Sakhno who recently appeared in Pacific Rim: Uprising.

The film is director Susanna Fogel’s first mainstream movie since impressing with the indie dramedy Life Partners, which starred Leighton Meester, Adam Brody and Gillian Jacobs.

Mila recently spoke about Sam to MTV saying he might have had a romance with Kate.

“Sam and Kate may have had a love affair. I’m just throwing it out there, it may have happened,” she said before joking about his fitness regime.

“He runs a lot. When we lived in Budapest which was where we shot the film, we would be driving along this bridge and nine times out of ten I could see Sam shirtless and running down the bridge.

The Spy Who Dumped Me is in cinemas on August 22

