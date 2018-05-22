Zachary Levi gives fans their first look at Shazam!

Here’s our first look at the next new superhero to come out of the DC stable, the musclebound Shazam.

Zachery Levi, of Thor: The Dark World and Ragnarok fame (he played Fandral), dropped a shot of one of the life-size posters from the Licensing Show in Las Vegas.

“This is what dreams are made of. Complete and total wish fulfillment, plus a beverage!” he captioned.





Certainly, the beverage is a bonus.

Levi will play the superhero, the grown-up alter ego of teenage boy Billy Batson (played by Asher Angel) who he transforms into when he utters the words ‘Shazam!’

First appearing in comics in the late 1930s, he was also called Captain Marvel (not to be confused with Marvel Comics’ later character Captain Marvel, though it is a bit confusing), and was acquired by DC in the 90s.

Shazam himself can fly, and has super strength and speed, while there’s also a nod to mythology – his name being an acronym of Solomon, Hercules, Atlas, Zeus, Achilles and Mercury.

This movie version will be seventh in the DC Extended Universe, and is being helmed by David F Sandberg, who directed horror movie Lights Out.

It also stars Brit actor Mark Strong as Dr Thaddeus Sivana, and Ron Cephas Jones as an ancient wizard who bestows the transformational powers upon young Billy Batson (and to hurl in slightly more confusion, he’s also called Shazam).

It’s due out in April, 2019, following the release of James Wan’s Aquaman in December this year.

