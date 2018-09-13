Zachary Quinto Cast as Lead in AMC Series ‘NOS4A2’

Zachary Quinto has been cast as the lead in AMC’s new supernatural horror series “NOS4A2” (working title), the network announced Thursday. Ashleigh Cummings has been cast opposite the “Star Trek” actor.

Quinto will play Charlie Manx, who is described as “a seductive immortal who feeds off the souls of children.” Manx then deposits what is left of the children in Christmas Land, a twisted Christmas village of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas and unhappiness is against the law.

Cummings, who will appear in the upcoming film “The Goldfinch,” will play young, working-class artist Vic McQueen. She develops the ability to track Manx, and seeks to defeat Manx and rescue his victims.

“As a huge fan of Joe Hill’s rich, imaginative, and exciting book, I am over the moon to be working with such a phenomenal cast and creative team on this special project,” said showrunner and executive producer Jami O’Brien.

Olafur Darri Olafsson will play Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull will play Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach will play Chris McQueen and Jahkara Smith will play Maggie Leigh. Kari Skogland will direct.

In addition to O’Brien, Joe Hill and Lauren Corrao, Co-President of Tornante Television, will executive produce. “NOS4A2” is produced by AMC Studios in association with Tornante Television.

