Zoe Lister-Jones to write and direct 'The Craft' remake for Blumhouse

The Craft will be remade by Zoe Lister-Jones

The Craft joins the list of horror movies getting the remake treatment.

The 1996 movie about Catholic school girls with a penchant for witchcraft will be reimagined for the screen by writer-director Zoe Lister-Jones with the original producing team behind it too.

Robin Tunney, Fairuza Balk, Neve Campbell, and Rachel True played the magical quartet in the film with Christine Taylor and Skeet Ulrich in the supporting cast.

It centred on Tunney’s Sarah, a grieving teen who moves to a new town and falls in with three outcasts after they recognise her supernatural ability and push her to embrace it. Things take a dark turn, when some in the high school coven abuse their power and cause disruption to the community and natural order.

The new movie will be backed by Columbia Pictures and Blumhouse Productions, the latter of which is headed up by Jason Blum who was criticised for comments he made about female directors and horror movies.

Blum responded to a question about the lack of female directors hired for his movies that “there are not a lot of female directors period and even less who are inclined to do horror.”

After much online criticism the producer backtracked and apologised for his “dumb” comments.

Lister-Jones has carved out an impressive career as an indie filmmaker and actress. She wrote, starred in and produced both Lola Versus and Breaking Upwards as well as wrote and directed the Sundance indie Band-Aid.

She has also appeared in the TV series New Girl, Life in Pieces and has created a new series called Woman Up for ABC.

Blumhouse recently rebooted Halloween with original scream queen Jamie Lee Curtis and the film proved to be a critical and commercial success by raking in £192.12 at the global box office.



