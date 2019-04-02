Zoe Saldana Explains Why Gamora Needed to Die in 'Avengers: Infinity War'

From Esquire

A lot of people died in Avengers: Infinity War, including a score of beloved characters on-screen and about, oh, 3.5 billion Earthlings off-camera and half of all life in the rest of the universe. But one of the most harrowing deaths was that of Zoe Saldana’s Gamora, the alien warrior with a heart of gold who traversed the universe as a Guardian of the Galaxy, only to meet an untimely end at the hands of her own adoptive father, the genocidal despot Thanos.

And while we can be pretty certain that the characters Thanos dusted will somehow come back to life in Avengers: Endgame, fans still don’t know if Gamora’s death will turn out to be final. We talked to Saldana about what the future holds for the character, how she feels about James Gunn returning to direct Guardians of the Galaxy 3 , and her new stop-motion adventure Missing Link .

ESQ: Your character in Missing Link, Adelina, really reminded me of Gamora-they’re both adventurers, dealing with loss and collaborating with some really outsized male personalities. What drew you to playing characters like that?

Zoe Saldana: I feel like those have become easy characters for me to do. What I like is to collaborate with filmmakers and studios that really stand by a mission and that they try to honor it, I think that what [Missing Link stop-motion production company] Laika is doing is extraordinary. Every film that they’ve released I’ve seen, and I just love what they’re about and how they’re doing it. The stories that they write are stories that adults can watch because they’re complex. And I like to be a part of projects that take a long time to build, because they pay really good attention to detail.

A lot of characters died in Infinity War, but Gamora had one of the most personal and intimate death scenes. How did you prepare for shooting that, and what did it feel like to say goodbye to her?



In order for us to understand how evil of an entity Thanos is, it just made sense that we needed to see him sacrifice one of his children. He’s the ultimate terrorist in the galaxy, and I really appreciate the fact that [directors Joe and Anthony Russo] took it upon themselves to flesh out the relationship between these two daughters and Thanos. I don’t question when a character that I’m playing has to die if it makes sense. Yes, of course it’s painful, but I kind of separate my personal preferences, and I really accept and honor the destiny that my character has.

