Zoe Saldana Gushes Over Mila Kunis’ ‘Wonderful’ Support at Hollywood Walk of Fame Ceremony (Exclusive)

Zoe Saldana was presented with her own star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Thursday, and opened up to ET about what the honor means to her.

“It's a moment that can be paralyzing, because you're not used to sort of taking a moment to be present and take accolades and acknowledgment, because you're so busy working and opening doors for yourself, so others can walk through these doors,” the 39-year-old actress marveled. “It's not until something like this happens that I'm shaken, you know? And I'm compelled to sort of sit still and take things in, so I'm grateful.”

“This star reminds me that I've been here for over two decades, you know, dreaming big and working hard,” she continued. “And now, I know that younger people will get to come here and, if I can be a point of reference and inspiration for them, because I look like them, because I represent something that they've felt excluded out of, which is a narrative, that they at least know that they are included, they are a part of the American fabric and they have what it takes to make anything happen. It means a lot.”

Saldana was joined at the ceremony by husband Marco Perego and the couple’s three sons, Bowie, Cy and Zen. She was honored during the Walk of Fame presentation by Avatar director James Cameron and her After Sex co-star, Mila Kunis, who called Saldana “my ride or die, my friend, my partner in crime” in her heartfelt, emotional speech.

“She is loud. Like, no joke, her superpower is volume,” Kunis said of her friend. “Walk into Zoe’s house and they are screaming, in English, in Spanish, in Italian. It is the loudest love you’ll ever receive in your life. The loudest love I’ve ever heard.”

“But it makes sense,” the actress continued as the pair both teared up. “When this girl loves, she is all in. She’s all-in for her family, her friends, and all-in for her work.”

Kunis also noted that she admired her friend’s authenticity, calling the Avengers: Infinity War star “100 percent genuine."

“I admire you as a person, a wife, a mother, a sister, a businesswoman and as an actress,” she told Saldana. “While the world knows you for the characters you have played, I have the privilege of knowing the working mom behind the scenes.

Following the ceremony, Saldana gushed to ET about Kunis’ speech, and having the support of her friends and fellow stars on her important day.

“With all the actors that I've worked with that are now my friends, it feels just great to be able to grow with them and to see ourselves, not just as young people and thriving actors, but now just as parents and as producers, as professionals, as entrepreneurs,” she noted. “It's just wonderful.”

Reporting by Angelique Jackson.

