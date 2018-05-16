Zombieland 2 is on, and with the original cast

The long-awaited sequel to 2009 horror-comedy-road-trip movie Zombieland may finally be on its way.

Writers Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, currently on the publicity tour surrounding their latest project Deadpool 2, appear to have confirmed that production is to start early next year, almost 10 years after the first movie.

“We’re going on the tenth anniversary of Zombieland,” he told Vulture. “Zombieland came out October of 2009. We don’t know what you get someone for their tenth anniversary, but it may be a Zombieland 2.”

He then became a little cagey, adding that it ‘may be’ happening, but added: “The hope is that we’re shooting that thing early 2019 for an October of ’19 release.”

Wernick then let another nugget slip too.

“With the original cast, by the way,” he went on.

So that means Woody Harrelson, Jesse Eisneberg, Emma Stone and Abigail Breslin are back on board… and possibly/hopefully Bill Murray too, who frankly stole the show playing himself in the first movie.

“We are sitting on information that we can’t entirely share at this moment,” Wernick went on, appearing to be sharing it,

“But we can just say we think fans of Zombieland who have been hoping for a Zombieland 2, that we will grant their wish very, very soon.”

Rejoice!

